Stephen Joseph Ondrejas Jr.,
Professor Tenurial
Soul soared in to Heaven on April 2, 2020 in Corpus Christi, Texas. Stephen is survived by his partner, Cindy Sinard; her son, Wade Sinard; her daughter, Tiffany Patton; and her two grandsons, Justin and Jake Patton.
He will be remembered as a nationally recognized city planner, exemplary college professor and respected philanthropist. He had a great interest in theology and theoretical Cosmology. He was elected President of the City Planners Association of Texas and contributed to the development of urban policies in Austin, Texas and Washington, D.C. The Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board awarded him their highest honor EXEMPLARY, for ten consecutive years. He established and personally funded three college assistance grant funds and contributed thousands of pro-bono work hours helping public and neighborhood organizations prepare strategic plans, write grants and improve operations. Stephen also hosted discussion groups on theology and supported youth groups in Catholic parishes. In recent years, he put forth the Philomena Conjecture, which is a theory on unifying quantum mechanics with astrophysics. It proposes a cosmic linking of the internal/external relationships found in the five pure solid forms, with the wave lengths of starlight/color and frequencies of sound/music. His challenge to future generations is to find the mathematical equation proving the Conjecture. Stephen served as Chief planner for the City of Canton before assuming the position of Director of Planning for the City of Wichita Falls, Texas. Since retiring from college teaching in 2008, he returned to Canton quite often. In recent years, he was delighted to work with the McKinley High School community, Stark State College and the Stark Community Foundation. As a founding member of the Foundation's Legacy Society, he established two college assistance funds with an emphasis on McKinley graduates attending Stark State. He created a third Catholic parish assistance fund to support college preparation activities.
Private burial was held in the West Lawn Cemetery.
Published in The Repository on Apr. 12, 2020