|
|
Stephen "Steve" Krach
age 64, of Canton, passed away early Saturday morning, January 11, 2020 in his home following a long illness. He was born July 30, 1955 in Canton to Frederick and Eunice (Knepper) Krach.
Steve is survived by his fiancé, Tamra Popa; son Stephen (Amie) Krach II; step-daughter, Miranda Mayle; sisters, Jean (Leslie) Henson, Karen (Bob) Schoeppner; brother, David Krach Sr.; grandchildren, Nathaniel Stephen Krach, Abbagail Jean Krach and MaCourtlyn Mayle.
Calling hours will be Wednesday 2:00-3:00 p.m. at the Arnold Funeral Home 1517 Market Ave Canton, funeral services will begin at 3:00 p.m. with Chaplain Joe Kampert officiating followed by cremation. The family thanks Aultman Hospital Social Worker Pam and Hospice Nurse Jen for their compassionate help and care. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the family to help with expenses.
Arnold-Canton 330-456-7291
www.arnoldfuneralhome.com
Published in The Repository on Jan. 12, 2020