Home

POWERED BY

Services
Arnold Funeral Home
1517 North Market Ave.
Canton, OH 44714
(330) 456-7291
Calling hours
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Arnold Funeral Home
1517 North Market Ave.
Canton, OH 44714
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
3:00 PM
Resources
More Obituaries for Stephen Krach
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stephen "Steve" Krach


1955 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Stephen "Steve" Krach Obituary
Stephen "Steve" Krach

age 64, of Canton, passed away early Saturday morning, January 11, 2020 in his home following a long illness. He was born July 30, 1955 in Canton to Frederick and Eunice (Knepper) Krach.

Steve is survived by his fiancé, Tamra Popa; son Stephen (Amie) Krach II; step-daughter, Miranda Mayle; sisters, Jean (Leslie) Henson, Karen (Bob) Schoeppner; brother, David Krach Sr.; grandchildren, Nathaniel Stephen Krach, Abbagail Jean Krach and MaCourtlyn Mayle.

Calling hours will be Wednesday 2:00-3:00 p.m. at the Arnold Funeral Home 1517 Market Ave Canton, funeral services will begin at 3:00 p.m. with Chaplain Joe Kampert officiating followed by cremation. The family thanks Aultman Hospital Social Worker Pam and Hospice Nurse Jen for their compassionate help and care. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the family to help with expenses.

Arnold-Canton 330-456-7291

www.arnoldfuneralhome.com
Published in The Repository on Jan. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Stephen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -