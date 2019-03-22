Stephen "Stevie" M. Kovatch



age 65, died on Saturday, March 16, 2019 in Wooster, Ohio, surrounded by his family. He was born in Massillon, Ohio on September 28, 1953, to the late Stephen and Irene (Wassil) Kovatch. He graduated from Wooster High School in 1972 and attended the College of Wooster. Stevie worked at Central Oil Field Supply Company for many years and then worked in the manufacturing industry until his retirement. He played baseball and at one time tried out for the Kansas City Royals. He was a diehard sports fan, especially all Cleveland sports teams. He also enjoyed golfing, fishing, bowling, cooking and playing games of chance. Stevie was the type of guy to lend a helping hand in any way he could to anyone in need. He will always be remembered as a loving father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend.



He is survived by his daughters: Carly Kovatch, Cara (Cody) Ingram and Caity (Eric) Bickel: his grandson, Nicholas Stanley; his sisters, Janet (Mike) Hubbard and Joan (Toby) Bruch; and his brother, Thomas (Janet) Kovatch; his uncle, Don (Mary) Wassil; his longtime companion, Joyce Burke, to whom he was a devoted caregiver; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.



A memorial service in honor of Stevie's life will be held at the Paquelet Funeral Home on Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. The family will receive friends on Monday, March 25, 2019 from 4-7 p.m. and one hour prior to the service on Tuesday. Donations in Stevie's memory can be made to Whit's End Community Place Inc., P.O. Box 133 Wooster, OH 44691 or Ohio's LifeCare Hospice, 1900 Akron Road, Wooster, OH 44691.



www.paquelet.com



Paquelet & Arnold-Lynch Funeral Home & Crematory,



330-833-4839 Published in The Repository on Mar. 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary