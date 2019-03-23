|
Stephen "Stevie" M. Kovatch
A memorial service in honor of Stevie's life will be held at the Paquelet Funeral Home on Tuesday, March 26, 2019
at 11:00 a.m.
The family will receive friends on Monday, March 25, 2019 from 4-7 p.m. and one hour prior to the service on Tuesday.
Donations in Stevie's memory can be made to Whit's End Community Place Inc., P.O. Box 133 Wooster, OH 44691 or Ohio's LifeCare
Hospice, 1900 Akron Road, Wooster, OH 44691.
www.paquelet.com
Paquelet & Arnold-Lynch Funeral Home & Crematory,
330-833-4839
Published in The Repository on Mar. 23, 2019