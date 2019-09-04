Home

Finefrock-Gordon Funeral Home, Inc.
266 North Main Street
Magnolia, OH 44643
(330) 866-9425
Interment
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
9:30 AM
the Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery
Seville, OH
View Map
Memorial service
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
12:00 PM
Bethel Church
Canton, OH
View Map
STEPHEN M. LABUDA


1939 - 2019
STEPHEN M. LABUDA Obituary
Stephen M. Labuda

On Sept. 2, 2019, Stephen Michael Labuda passed away at the age of 80. He was surrounded by his loved ones. He was born on Feb. 18, 1939 in Ambridge, PA to Anna (Staron) and Stephen Labuda. He is preceded in death by his father, mother, and twin brother, Joseph.

He is survived by his siblings: Richard (Shirlee), Robert (Cynthia), and Genevieve (Tony Pasco). He left behind his wife of 47 years, Barbara (Burns) Labuda; three children: Tina (Carl) Dayton, Tracy Cuevas, Kerry (Scott) Covert; six grandchildren: Catherine Stanton, Christopher Stanton, Chasity (Zac) Greathouse, Emma Covert, Jeremiah Covert, Jacob Covert; and four great-grandchildren: Layla, Lakota, Isabella, and Fabian. Steve served in the U.S. Army in Korea as a radio technician. He had a passion for cooking and taking care of his family.

Interment will be Thur. at 9:30 a.m. in the Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery in Seville, OH. A Memorial Service will be held Thur. at Noon in Bethel Church in Canton with Pastor Scott Spencer officiating. The Finefrock-Gordon Funeral Home in Magnolia is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Stephen's memory may be made to Denny and Marge Hazen Ministries, 5716 Louisville St NE, Louisville, OH 44641. Condolences may be left at:

www.gordonfuneralhomes.com

Gordon (330)866-9425
Published in The Repository on Sept. 4, 2019
