STEPHEN S. GRAHAM
1943 - 2020
Stephen S. Graham

age 77, of Massillon, passed away on November 3, 2020 in Canton. Stephen was born on February 2, 1943 in Canton, Ohio, to the late Dr. Robert and Margaret (King) Graham. He graduated from Lehman High School in Canton in 1961. Stephen was a retired beer truck driver for Miller Brewing Company. He was an avid golfer, card player, and loved football, especially Ohio State, and Cleveland Indians Baseball. Steve was a caring and dedicated friend to all he knew. He was kind, generous, and very giving of his time and energy to others. He lived by the rules: Silence is golden and live one day at a time.

He is survived by his life partner, Barb Anthony; children: Barb (Bruce) Kinney, Karen (Rick) Martinez, and Stephen (Stacey) Graham, II; and grandchildren: Alex Kiel, Mark Kiel, Christopher (Heather) Kundrock, Sean Kundrock, Remington J. Graham, and Peighton L. Graham; and a host of friends.

Friends and family may come to call on Friday, November 13, 2020, from 3-5 p.m. at Paquelet Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the charity of your choice in his name. Messages of sympathy and care may be made to: www.Paquelet.com Continuing with COVID-19 precautions, all attending will be asked to follow proper social distancing

protocol and masks are required.

Paquelet Funeral Home and Crematory

330-833-3222

Published in The Repository on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
13
Calling hours
03:00 - 05:00 PM
Paquelet Funeral Homes
Funeral services provided by
Paquelet Funeral Homes
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH 44646
(330) 833-3222
