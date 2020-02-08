|
Stephen Trent Slone
Stephen Trent Slone, 75, passed away at home on January 31, 2020. Stephen is preceded in death by his parents, David and Violet Slone; and two brothers, Dan and Rick.
Steve is survived by his wife, Xingmei; his children: Rhoda Jones, Stephen (Niki) Slone, and Susanna (Paul) Pilmore. He has 10 grandchildren: Rachel, Emily (David), Anna, Stephen, Katelyn, Zackery, Karli, Chlorissa, Madelyn, Levi; and three great-grandchildren: Breighlyn, Andrew, and Adelina. He is also survived by siblings: Charlotte, Saundra, Debbie, Pat, Dianne and James. Steve enjoyed life by skydiving, snorkeling, traveling abroad, karate, and driving truck.
Honoring Steve's request there will be no service.
Published in The Repository on Feb. 8, 2020