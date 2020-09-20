1/1
Stephen W. Polye
1965 - 2020
Stephen W. Polye

age 55, of Canton passed away on September 15, 2020. He was born March 24, 1965 and was the son of Stephen and Patricia (Beltz) Polye. Steve was a graduate of GlenOak High School class of 1983, and a member of the Boy Scouts of America, Troop 37, where he achieved Eagle Rank. His passion for food made him popular in the Canton food scene. Steve loved music, food, beer, family and friends.

There is emptiness in the heart of those who knew him. Steve was one of a kind and will be greatly missed by his parents, Stephen and Patricia Polye; sisters, Kathleen Stoltzfus, Karen (David) Vaughn, Laura (Patrick) Hinton; nieces and nephews, Christina (Bruce), Blake, Jessica, David, Stephanie, Jen, Allison, Cole, Faith, Brooke and Trenton.

In lieu of flowers, the family prefers donations be made to the Stark County Hunger Task Force, 408 Ninth St SW, Canton, OH 44707. Due to COVID, a private service is planned, with a celebration of his life to be determined at a later date. Reed Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Reed, 330-477-6721

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on Sep. 20, 2020.
