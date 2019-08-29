Home

Kreighbaum-Sanders Funeral Home
4041 Cleveland Ave SW
Canton, OH 44707
330-484-2525
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Kreighbaum-Sanders Funeral Home
4041 Cleveland Ave SW
Canton, OH 44707
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
North Industry Christian Church
425 – 45th St. S.W.
Canton, OH
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
11:00 AM
North Industry Christian Church
425 – 45th St. S.W.
Canton, OH
STEPHEN WILLIAM BILL PIPOLY M.D.


1953 - 2019
STEPHEN WILLIAM BILL PIPOLY M.D. Obituary
Stephen William "Bill" Pipoly, MD

It is with heavy hearts that our family announces the passing of our beloved Bill on Tuesday August 27, 2019. After a brief illness he left this world on his own terms, peacefully at his home with his wife at his side. Bill was born to the late Stephen and Matilda (Gayetsky) Pipoly on October 20, 1953, and raised in the beautiful town of Poland, OH. Bill was a graduate of Poland High School; he graduated Cum Laude from the University of Toledo and received his master's degree from the University of Dayton. Bill completed his Medical Degree at the Medical College of Ohio at Toledo. Bill served his internship at University of New York and completed his residency in Cardiovascular Disease at Medical College of Ohio at Toledo. He ended his long career as a Cardiologist at Mercy Medical Center. Bill was the kind of person that once you met him, you wanted to know him for life. His love for his patients, friends and family was never ending. He lived his life to the fullest. He was a Cleveland Brown's ticket holder continuing his Dad's tickets since 1950. He was a fantastic swimmer, runner, golfer and drummer. Bill had a huge passion for music, loved to travel, hike his property and watch his favorite movies, over and over.

Those left behind, the love of his life, wife, Valerie; sister, Linda Book MD (Robert), brother, George Pipoly MD (Kathleen), brother, Daniel Pipoly (Cynthia); 15 loving nieces and nephews. Baby, you always said you wanted to go out like a firework, and you did, full of color, grace and love. Our hearts are broken, we will miss you immensely every day, never to forget you.

A celebration of Bill's Life will be Saturday August 31, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in North Industry Christian Church, 425 – 45th St. S.W., Canton, OH 44706, with Pastor Ed Barnes and Chaplain Mark Luecke officiating. Friends and family will be received Friday 4-7 p.m. in the Kreighbaum-Sanders Funeral Home on S. Cleveland Ave., and one hour before services on Saturday at the church (10-11 a.m.). The family requests that everyone wear their favorite Cleveland Browns attire to honor Bill's passion for his team. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Bill Pipoly MD Scholarship Fund c/o Canton Local Schools, 600 Faircrest St SE, Canton, OH 44707. Condolences or fond memories may be shared online at: www.sandersfuneralhomes.com

Kreighbaum-Sanders

330-484-2525
Published in The Repository on Aug. 29, 2019
