Kreighbaum-Sanders Funeral Home
4041 Cleveland Ave SW
Canton, OH 44707
330-484-2525
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Kreighbaum-Sanders Funeral Home
4041 Cleveland Ave SW
Canton, OH 44707
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
North Industry Christian Church
425 – 45th St. S.W.
Canton, OH
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
11:00 AM
North Industry Christian Church
425 – 45th St. S.W.
Canton, OH
View Map
Stephen William "Bill" Pipoly


1953 - 2019
Stephen William "Bill" Pipoly Obituary
Stephen William "Bill" Pipoly, MD

A celebration of Bill's Life will be Saturday, August 31, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in North

Industry Christian Church,

425 – 45th St. S.W., Canton, OH 44706, with Pastor Ed Barnes and Chaplain Mark Luecke officiating.

Friends and family will be received (TODAY) Friday 4-7 p.m. in the Kreighbaum-Sanders Funeral Home on S. Cleveland Ave., and one hour before services on Saturday at the church (10-11 a.m.).

The family requests that everyone wear their favorite Cleveland Browns attire to honor Bill's passion for his team. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Bill Pipoly MD Scholarship Fund c/o Canton Local Schools, 600 Faircrest St. S.E., Canton, OH 44707. Condolences or fond memories may be shared online at:

www.sandersfuneralhomes.com

Kreighbaum-Sanders

330-484-2525
Published in The Repository on Aug. 30, 2019
