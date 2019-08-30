|
|
Stephen William "Bill" Pipoly, MD
A celebration of Bill's Life will be Saturday, August 31, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in North
Industry Christian Church,
425 – 45th St. S.W., Canton, OH 44706, with Pastor Ed Barnes and Chaplain Mark Luecke officiating.
Friends and family will be received (TODAY) Friday 4-7 p.m. in the Kreighbaum-Sanders Funeral Home on S. Cleveland Ave., and one hour before services on Saturday at the church (10-11 a.m.).
The family requests that everyone wear their favorite Cleveland Browns attire to honor Bill's passion for his team. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Bill Pipoly MD Scholarship Fund c/o Canton Local Schools, 600 Faircrest St. S.E., Canton, OH 44707. Condolences or fond memories may be shared online at:
www.sandersfuneralhomes.com
Kreighbaum-Sanders
330-484-2525
Published in The Repository on Aug. 30, 2019