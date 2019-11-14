|
|
Steve J. Michalovich
Together Again
Age 100, died Tuesday November 12. He was a life resident of Canton, a retired welder from The Bowdil Corp. after 39 years of service, and was a member of Christ the Servant Parish. Preceded in death by his wife, Wilma (McGinnis) Michalovich; a sister, Margaret Michalovich; and brother, Joe Michalovich. Survived by his daughters, Kathy (John) McCue of Massillon, Susan (John) Brady of New York City; son, Tim (Joy) Michalovich of Massillon; grandchildren, Amy Dudley, Scott McCue, Jessica Positano, Donovan Brady, and 11 great grandchildren.
Steve loved his family, playing polka music on his button box accordion, the many years of camping and boating at Berlin Lake, the winters he and Wilma spent in Florida, and his 100th birthday celebration this past April. The family would like to extend their sincerest appreciation to the entire staff at The Windsor Medical Center for the wonderful care Steve received during the past year.
Family and friends may call Friday November 15 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Christ the Servant Parish followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. with Monsignor Lewis Gaetano as celebrant. Burial will be in North Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to in Steve's memory. Condolences may be made to
www.lamiellfuneralhome.com
(Lamiell 330-456-7375)
Published in The Repository on Nov. 14, 2019