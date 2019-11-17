Home

STEVE SEDON


1931 - 2019
STEVE SEDON Obituary
Steve Sedon

"Together Again"

age 88 of Canton, OH passed away on Friday, November 15, 2019. He was born on September 1, 1931 in Powhatan Point, OH to the late Mike and Mary (Lihzun) Sedon. Steve was a veteran of the U.S. Army and served in the Korean War. He was retired from the Hercules Engine Company and was a retired Teamster. Steve was an avid bowler and enjoyed traveling with his wife, Joanne, to casinos. Steve was a member of the Floyd Hughes Post #693 VFW. In addition to his parents, Steve is preceded in death by his wife, Joanne, on December 25, 2013; and brothers: Andy, Charles, George, John, Michael, Nick and Pete.

He is survived by son, Michael (Therese) Sedon, daughter Diane (Dale) Dieffenbaugher, grandsons Scott, Christopher, and Cody, granddaughter Alison, nine great-grandchildren, brother Alex Sedon, brothers-in-law Rick Nahay, Ron (Judy) Nahay, and Joe (Rosalie) Nahay, and many nieces and nephews.

A private service will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to the Mark R. Vrabel Funeral Home North Canton 330-452-4041.
Published in The Repository on Nov. 17, 2019
