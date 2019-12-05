Home

Waltner-Simchak Funeral Home
2257 Mahoning Rd Ne
Canton, OH 44705
(330) 455-0293
Interment
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Calvary Cemetery Mausoleum
Steven A. Johnson


1956 - 2019
Steven A. Johnson Obituary
Steven A. Johnson

Age 63, has gone on to a better place on November 25, 2019. Steven was born August 15, 1956 in Canton, Ohio. Steven has resided the past 29 years in St. Petersburg, Florida. "Steve" as he was known to most, was an avid traveler and loved adventure. Steve worked in Public Administration and Government work,last working and retiring from St. Petersburg College. He received his Bachelor Degree from Kent State and Masters Degree from Akron University.

Steve is survived by mother, Isabel (Jeanne) Johnson; father, Eugene C. Johnson (deceased); brothers, Michael (Roxana) Johnson, David (Chris Haymond) Johnson, Mark (Dawn) Johnson; sister, Lisa (Denny) Marlatt; also a very special friend, Mui Ling (Sylvia) Johnson; along with many nieces nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles all left to cherish his memory.

The Internment will take place on Friday, December 6, 2019 at the Calvary Cemetery Mausoleum at 11:00 a.m. There will be a celebration of life announced at a later date.
Published in The Repository on Dec. 5, 2019
