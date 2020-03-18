|
Steven C. Stertzbach
68, passed away Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at his home after an extended pancreatic cancer battle. Steven was born March 8, 1952 in Canton, Ohio to the late Dehlen and Marilyn (Bickart) Stertzbach. Steven started his career on the Penn Central railroad and retired from the Wheeling & Lake Erie railroad as a Road Foreman of locomotive engines. He spent what he called "the best 6 months of his life" working on the movie Unstoppable. Steven served as a Masonic Master for two terms.
He is survived by wife, Debra, sisters Nancey Schortgen (John), Margie Summers, and Lori Zunich (Butch), brother Denver Kennard (Jan), as well as several cousins, nieces and nephews. His big infectious laugh and ornery grin will live on in our hearts and memories.
Per Steven's request, there will be no visitation or services. Paquelet Funeral Home handled the cremation.
Published in The Repository on Mar. 18, 2020