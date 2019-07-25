|
Steven DeVille Shankel
age 66, died Tuesday, after a brief illness. He was a life resident of the Canton area, 1971 Central Catholic High School graduate, 1975, graduate of the University of Notre Dame and the President/Owner of Tri-State Pump Systems. Steven was a member of Saint Michael the Archangel Catholic Church, Brookside Country Club and the Sorin Society of Notre Dame.
Survived by his sons, Stewart (Laura) Shankel and Jacob Shankel; five grandchildren; sister, Susan (Dennis) Harless of Gilbert, Arizona; and brother, Harry "Mickey" (Marlene) Shankel of Gilbert, Arizona.
Friends may call Sunday from 1-4 p.m. at the Lamiell Funeral Home, with a Mass of Christian Burial on Monday at 10 a.m. at Saint Michael the Archangel Catholic Church with Father
Donald King as celebrant. Entombment will be in the Calvary Cemetery Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the First Tee of Canton. Condolences may be made to:
www.lamiellfuneralhome.com
(Lamiell, 330-456-7375)
Published in The Repository on July 25, 2019