Lamiell Funeral Home
1353 Cleveland Ave. NW
Canton, OH 44703
330-456-7375
Calling hours
Sunday, Jul. 28, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Lamiell Funeral Home
1353 Cleveland Ave. NW
Canton, OH 44703
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
10:00 AM
Saint Michael the Archangel Catholic Church
STEVEN DEVILLE SHANKEL

STEVEN DEVILLE SHANKEL Obituary
Steven DeVille Shankel

age 66, died Tuesday, after a brief illness. He was a life resident of the Canton area, 1971 Central Catholic High School graduate, 1975, graduate of the University of Notre Dame and the President/Owner of Tri-State Pump Systems. Steven was a member of Saint Michael the Archangel Catholic Church, Brookside Country Club and the Sorin Society of Notre Dame.

Survived by his sons, Stewart (Laura) Shankel and Jacob Shankel; five grandchildren; sister, Susan (Dennis) Harless of Gilbert, Arizona; and brother, Harry "Mickey" (Marlene) Shankel of Gilbert, Arizona.

Friends may call Sunday from 1-4 p.m. at the Lamiell Funeral Home, with a Mass of Christian Burial on Monday at 10 a.m. at Saint Michael the Archangel Catholic Church with Father

Donald King as celebrant. Entombment will be in the Calvary Cemetery Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the First Tee of Canton. Condolences may be made to:

www.lamiellfuneralhome.com

(Lamiell, 330-456-7375)
Published in The Repository on July 25, 2019
