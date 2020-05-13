Steven F. Petersen
age 25, of Massillon passed away and went to be with Jesus his Heavenly Father on May 10, 2020. He was born on March 21, 1995. Steven was a 2014 graduate of Tusky Valley High School. He went on to be a corrections officer. Steven had a loving personality; he loved animals and his nieces and nephews.
He is survived by his mother, Annette (Jacob) Hiltbrand; sisters, Sara (Billy) Lott and Anna (Justin) Croft; brothers, Jason Wadian, Christian (Jen) Teague and Cliff Teague; grandmother, Irene Petersen; and many nieces and nephews.
Public calling hours will be held from 6-8 p.m. on Friday, May 15, 2020, at Paquelet Funeral Home. Social distancing protocols will be enforced and everyone is encouraged to wear a mask if they have one. Messages of support and sympathy may be made at www.paquelet.com
Paquelet Funeral Home
330-833-3222
Published in The Repository on May 13, 2020.