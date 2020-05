Steven F. Petersenage 25, of Massillon passed away and went to be with Jesus his Heavenly Father on May 10, 2020. He was born on March 21, 1995. Steven was a 2014 graduate of Tusky Valley High School. He went on to be a corrections officer. Steven had a loving personality; he loved animals and his nieces and nephews.He is survived by his mother, Annette (Jacob) Hiltbrand; sisters, Sara (Billy) Lott and Anna (Justin) Croft; brothers, Jason Wadian, Christian (Jen) Teague and Cliff Teague; grandmother, Irene Petersen; and many nieces and nephews.Public calling hours will be held from 6-8 p.m. on Friday, May 15, 2020, at Paquelet Funeral Home. Social distancing protocols will be enforced and everyone is encouraged to wear a mask if they have one. Messages of support and sympathy may be made at www.paquelet.com Paquelet Funeral Home330-833-3222