|
|
Steven John McArthur
Lifelong resident of Canton, died suddenly on July 2, 2019 at his home. Born March 14, 1953, he received his Masters Degree from Kent State University in Psychology and worked as a job coach to the physically and mentally challenged until his retirement. Steve was an avid kayaker, enjoyed camping and hiking, was an enthusiast of both Tai Chi and yoga disciplines. He played electric guitar, created several card and trivia games, and enjoyed splitting firewood.
He is survived by his siblings, Alan and Cindy McArthur and Tom and Michele McArthur, all of North Canton, Don and Mary McArthur of Phoenix, Ariz. and Paula and Lee Keller of Navarre; five nieces and nephews and one great nephew.
His ashes will be placed with his father and mother, William and Ruby McArthur at Calvary Cemetery in a private ceremony. His preferred charity is Stark Co. MRDD, 2950 Whipple Ave. NW Canton, Ohio 44708. His gentle soul and corny humor will forever be missed. The family invites you to visit www.reedfuneralhome.com.
Reed Funeral Home
330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on July 14, 2019