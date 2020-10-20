Steven L. "Shine" Breit
passed away on Oct. 17, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family. Steve battled Parkinson's disease for 15 years in addition to his battle with ALS for almost six years. He did so with great spirit and perseverance as well as a sense of humor. Steve never quit pushing to keep moving as long as his body would let him; he packed a lot of memories into his final years. In recent years whenever he met friends or someone new and they would ask him how he was doing his stock reply was "super duper" with a smile! He served as an inspiration to all who knew and loved him. His legacy will continue in all of us.
Steve was born in Canton, Ohio to Lee O. Breit and Nancy (Ring) Breit on July 16, 1952. He was raised in Alliance Ohio and graduated from Alliance High School in 1970. Steve went on to earn a degree in education from BGSU, and a masters in guidance counseling from the University of Dayton. He then obtained an additional certification in administration. Steve was a member of Kappa Sigma Fraternity and was elected as a member of Sigma Delta Psi. His entire career was spent at Lake Local Schools; First as a teacher, then a guidance counselor, administrative assistant and finally his last 13 years as an assistant principal at Lake Middle School. He truly loved working with students and helping them realize their potential. Steve also loved the people he worked with.
Steve loved farming with his dad as well as watching the Buckeyes, the Browns and the Cleveland Indians. Most of all he loved his family, especially watching his grandchildren grow and attending their varied activities and events. If there is a farm in heaven, Steve is on a tractor and if there is a big screen TV he is watching his teams. We know he is watching over all of us. Our loss is heaven's gain. As a wiser man, he said he realized he had his priorities reversed- that God had to be first and family second, because everything falls into place after that.
Steve was preceded in death by his father, Lee Breit; his mother, Nancy Johnson; his step mother, Janet (Dixon) Breit; and numerous aunts and uncles. He leaves behind his devoted wife of 46 years, Diane (Jackson) Breit; his daughter, Amy L. Novak; son, Jeffrey S. and Ashli (Micketti) Breit; son-in-law, Chad Novak; and the most cherished grandchildren, Zachary, Andrew and Maggie Novak and Jackson and Allie Breit; step-mother, Nancy Wise and her husband Don. Our family extends its heartfelt love and appreciation to everyone at Aultman's Alliance Hospice whose loving care and support these past years made our final journey easier. We also thank our dearest extended family and friends who have been with us all along. Finally, our loving appreciation to Steve's Kappa Sigma brothers who epitomize the spirit of true brotherhood- your "Shine on Festivals" were spectacular and meant so much to Steve and all of us.
A memorial service will be held at Marlboro Christian Church, 9383 Edison St NE, Alliance, OH 44601 on Friday Oct. 23rd from 5-6 p.m.. Calling hours will precede the service at the church from 3-5 p.m. Masks and hand sanitizer will be available. The Breit family respects and understands personal choice in attendance given the Covid-19 situation. Those who wish to express their condolences and memories online can do so at www.ctcfuneral.com
. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Steven and Diane Breit Family Scholarship Fund established at Lake Local Schools. Checks should be made out to Lake Local Schools with a notation on the memo line that it is intended for the above named scholarship and can be mailed to 436 King Church Ave SW Uniontown, OH 44685. Donations can also be made to the ALS Association Northern Ohio Chapter at their website.
Cassaday-Turkle-Christian Funeral Home, 330-823-1050