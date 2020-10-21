Or Copy this URL to Share

Steven L."Shine" BreitA memorial service will be held at Marlboro Christian Church, 9383 Edison St NE, Alliance, OH 44601 on Friday Oct. 23rd from 5-6 p.m.. Calling hours will precede the service at the church from 3-5 p.m. Masks and hand sanitizer will be available. The Breit family respects and understands personal choice in attendance given the Covid-19 situation. Those who wish to express their condolences and memories online can do so at www.ctcfuneral.com . In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Steven and Diane Breit Family Scholarship Fund established at Lake Local Schools. Checks should be made out to Lake Local Schools with a notation on the memo line that it is intended for the above named scholarship and can be mailed to 436 King Church Ave SW Uniontown, OH 44685. Donations can also be made to the ALS Association Northern Ohio Chapter at their website.Cassaday-Turkle-Christian Funeral Home,330-823-1050

