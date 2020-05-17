Steven Lee Roberts is one of the most intellectually talented people that I have ever met. Steve and I became friends in the third grade at West Elementary school in East Rochester, Ohio.



When I would visit Steve's parent's house in the country we would talk about his library of comic books, especially the series called The Justice League of America.



While playing pretend outside in the cornfield or in the forest Steve's mind melded with mine to create Worlds to play in. I recall swinging on a grapevine across a pretend great river to escape the charging Tyrannosaurus Rex in one World and then switching to another World where we would have super hero powers of flight and laser beams to defend the Earth from super enemies.



Steve is loved and will be missed. Thank you, Steve for Your impact on my life.



Brian Woods

