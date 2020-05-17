Steven L. Roberts
1970 - 2020
Steven L. Roberts

Age 49, of Canton, died Friday, May 8, 2020. He was born Dec. 9, 1970 in Canton to Richard and Kathie (Arden) Roberts of Minerva. He graduated from Minerva High School in 1989 and worked for Alliance Medical Services in Canton. He is a member of the Trinity Lutheran Church in Carrollton.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by two brothers, Bruce Roberts (Sandra Mason) of Bessemer City, N.C., Ricky Roberts (Brandy Roberts) of Shelby, N.C. and several nieces and nephews.

Following cremation, a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Those wishing to send condolences may sign the online register at www.gotschallfuneralhome.com.

Gotschall-Hutchison Funeral Home, 330-868-4900

Published in The Repository on May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Celebration of Life
Funeral services provided by
Gotschall-Hutchison Funeral Home, Inc.
206 East Lincoln Way
Minerva, OH 44657
(330) 868-4900
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

16 entries
May 16, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Kevin Crawford-Feinberg
Classmate
May 14, 2020
Fly high with the rest of the Angel's above Steven!! I saddened deeply to you and significant other loosing your life so soon and tragically!!! RIH My deepest sympathy to your family!! Minerva Strong!!
Tammy Barker
Classmate
May 14, 2020
Sorry for your loss.
jeff jordan
Friend
May 14, 2020
Kathie, Richard- there will never be enough words, I am so, so very sorry.
Emily White
Friend
May 14, 2020
Richard, Kathie and family-want to express my deepest sympathies to all of you. Was saddened to learn of Stevens passing. Prayers for all
Barb Roudebush (former church secretary at Trinity Lutheran)
Barb and Gene Roudebush
Friend
May 13, 2020
Steven Lee Roberts is one of the most intellectually talented people that I have ever met. Steve and I became friends in the third grade at West Elementary school in East Rochester, Ohio.

When I would visit Steve's parent's house in the country we would talk about his library of comic books, especially the series called The Justice League of America.

While playing pretend outside in the cornfield or in the forest Steve's mind melded with mine to create Worlds to play in. I recall swinging on a grapevine across a pretend great river to escape the charging Tyrannosaurus Rex in one World and then switching to another World where we would have super hero powers of flight and laser beams to defend the Earth from super enemies.

Steve is loved and will be missed. Thank you, Steve for Your impact on my life.

Brian Woods
Brian Woods
Friend
May 13, 2020
We are so sorry for the loss of Steve! Praying for the family.
Ralph and Chris Norman
May 13, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Patricia Iden
Acquaintance
May 13, 2020
Rest in peace Stephen

Todd Kistner
Acquaintance
May 13, 2020
Prayers for Kathy and Richard for you loss. Steve was a great person. He will be missed.
Mardelle McClellan
Family
May 13, 2020
Condolences to his family. This is heartbreaking.
Riki Pitre
Classmate
May 13, 2020
So Sorry to this praying for your family
Michelle Garrett
Classmate
May 13, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief. I briefly worked with Steven at Lifeline. He was such a wonderful person. This seems so surreal. Praying for his family and friends.
Stephanie Gibbons
Coworker
May 13, 2020
Im so sorry for your loss.. Steve was a good friend and a great person... I will miss him
Craig Cunningham
Classmate
May 13, 2020
I am so sorry for your loss. I will keep you all in my prayers.
Heidi Francis ( Randal )
Classmate
May 13, 2020
Dick and Kathy,. There are not enough words to say how sorry I am. My heart breaks for you. 3 mother's, 3 angles.
Dana Mercorelli
Family
