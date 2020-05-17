Steven L. Roberts
Age 49, of Canton, died Friday, May 8, 2020. He was born Dec. 9, 1970 in Canton to Richard and Kathie (Arden) Roberts of Minerva. He graduated from Minerva High School in 1989 and worked for Alliance Medical Services in Canton. He is a member of the Trinity Lutheran Church in Carrollton.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by two brothers, Bruce Roberts (Sandra Mason) of Bessemer City, N.C., Ricky Roberts (Brandy Roberts) of Shelby, N.C. and several nieces and nephews.
Following cremation, a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Those wishing to send condolences may sign the online register at www.gotschallfuneralhome.com.
Gotschall-Hutchison Funeral Home, 330-868-4900
Published in The Repository on May 17, 2020.