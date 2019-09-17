Home

Atkinson Feucht Hare Funeral & Crematory Services
26 2nd St NE
Massillon, OH 44646
(330) 833-4193
Celebration of Life
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Atkinson Feucht Hare Funeral & Crematory Services
26 2nd St NE
Massillon, OH 44646
STEVEN R. RIBLETT


1967 - 2019
STEVEN R. RIBLETT Obituary
Steven R. Riblett

51, of Massillon, passed away unexpectedly, early Tuesday morning, September 10, 2019. Born in Barberton, November 6, 1967, Steve graduated from Jackson High School with the Class of 1986. He had been employed for several years with Wyles Heating & Air Conditioning in Canton before becoming an independent HVAC contractor.

A dear son and a fun-loving dad, Steve tried hard to set a good example for his own two boys, Austin and Dallas. As an avid bow hunter he enjoyed the outdoors; he liked to golf and followed NASCAR as a long-time fan of Dale Sr.

Predeceased by his father, Lorin Riblett; and step-father, Roy Ridgway; Steve is survived by his sons, Austin Riblett, of Massillon and Dallas Riblett, of the home; his mother, Judy L. (Gallagher) Ridgway, of Washington, North Carolina; step-sisters, Kim Boda, of Canton and Tracie Leininger, of Massillon; a wonderful extended family and many good friends.

Family and friends will gather informally to share memories at an open house celebration of Steve's life on Friday evening, September 20, 2019, from 6-8:00 p.m. at Atkinson Feucht Hare Funeral Home in Massillon. No formal services are planned. The family has requested memorial gifts in Steve's name made to the Humane Society of Stark County. To sign our on-line guestbook, please visit, www.atkinsonfeucht.com.









(330) 833-4193
Published in The Repository on Sept. 17, 2019
