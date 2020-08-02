1/1
Steven Rutkowski
{ "" }
Steven Rutkowski

Of Louisville, Ohio passed away July 23, 2020 at the age of 61. He was a friend to everyone he met and an all-around good guy. Steve enjoyed life and was quiet in his participation in life. He was not one for flash and was a simple man that lead a life that was free of conflict. At work, Steve always took the correct way. He is going to be missed by everyone who's life he touched.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Violet and Joseph Rutkowski and sister, Eileen Rutkowski.

He is survived by his brothers, Lynn and Michael; and sisters, Barbara Reiter, Pat O'Borny, MaryAnn Burley, Carolyn Creamer and Maureen Styczen.

Steve's family will receive friends Tuesday, August 4th from 5-7 p.m. at the Paquelet-Falk Funeral Home in Louisville. We ask that those attending the memorial please wear a proper protective mask and practice safe distancing requirements while at the funeral home. Condolences and special memories can be shared with the family online at

www.paqueletfalk.com

Paquelet-Falk Funeral Home & Crematory

330-875-2811

Serving Ohio Families Since 1867

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
4
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Paquelet-Falk Funeral Home
303 S Chapel St
Louisville, OH 44641
(330) 875-2811
