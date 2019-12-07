|
Steven S. McGinley
57, of Canton, passed away, unexpectedly, on Sunday, December 1, 2019. He was born in Lima, OH on June 9, 1962 and was a 1980 graduate of Dover High School. Steve was employed in the hospitality industry for over 40 years, most recently as a bartender with the McKinley Grand Hotel. He was a car guy who especially loved Volvo. He was very sociable and enjoyed spending time with his friends watching sports. Steve was dedicated to his job and loved his work family at the McKinley Grand. You could count on him to come to the rescue if anything went wrong. He took pride and care in the ownership of his home and he was very generous to his friends and those who needed help. He was preceded in death by his father, J. Michael McGinley; and his mother and stepfather, Jean Ellen and Rick Carnahan.
He leaves his sister, Beth (McGinley) Hackerd of Cleveland; nieces, Jessica F. and Jasmine N. Hackerd; great nephew, R. Benjamin Hackerd; and loyal best friends, Tony and Shawnte.
A gathering to celebrate Steve's life will take place on Monday, December 9, 2019 from 4-6 pm at the Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel, 705 Raff Rd. SW. Please visit: www.reedfuneralhome.com to send condolences.
Reed Funeral Home, 330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Dec. 7, 2019