Steven Thomas Wellsage 59, of North Canton, died unexpectedly May 6, 2020, with his wife, Cindy, by his side. He was born September 12, 1960. Steve worked as a contractor and enjoyed working for the City of Canton. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and playing with his granddaughter, Scarlet.He is preceded in death by parents, Thomas and Betty Wells. He is survived by his wife, Cindy Hepner; sister, Nancy (Joe) Musisca; stepchildren, Megan (Kyle) Mann and Nicholas (Rylie) Hepner; nephew, Jason Bartuseck, and his beloved granddaughter, Scarlet Mann.There will be no services, per Steve's request. He will be buried at the Calvary Cemetery in Massillon, Ohio. Those wishing to send online condolences may visit:Reed Funeral Home,330-477-6721