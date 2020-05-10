STEVEN THOMAS WELLS
1960 - 2020
Steven Thomas Wells

age 59, of North Canton, died unexpectedly May 6, 2020, with his wife, Cindy, by his side. He was born September 12, 1960. Steve worked as a contractor and enjoyed working for the City of Canton. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and playing with his granddaughter, Scarlet.

He is preceded in death by parents, Thomas and Betty Wells. He is survived by his wife, Cindy Hepner; sister, Nancy (Joe) Musisca; stepchildren, Megan (Kyle) Mann and Nicholas (Rylie) Hepner; nephew, Jason Bartuseck, and his beloved granddaughter, Scarlet Mann.

There will be no services, per Steve's request. He will be buried at the Calvary Cemetery in Massillon, Ohio. Those wishing to send online condolences may visit:

www.reedfuneralhome.com

Reed Funeral Home,

330-477-6721

Published in The Repository on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 10, 2020
So sorry to hear this, I worked with Steve at Maggories back in the eighties and just talked to him a few weeks ago. We had a lot of good times! RIP
Gary Baker
Friend
May 9, 2020
I worked for Steve over 20 yrs ago. What a great guy, learned a lot from him. God bless
Jeff Kroft
Friend
