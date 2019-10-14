The Repository Obituaries
|
Services
Paquelet Funeral Homes
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH 44646
(330) 833-3222
Calling hours
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Paquelet Funeral Homes
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH 44646
Service
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Paquelet Funeral Homes
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH 44646
Steven Todd Brown


1970 - 2019
Steven Todd Brown Obituary
Steven Todd Brown

age 49 of Massillon, went home to be with the Lord on October 11, 2019 in his home. Steve was born on August 11, 1970 to Charles and Willa Brown in Massillon. He was a member of Shiloh Baptist Church.

He is preceded by his father. Steve is survived by his mother Willa, wife of 12 years, Tiffany, children Brendan, Byron, J. Morghan, Jaden, and Lauren, grandchildren, Jayce and Kyson, siblings, Regina, Jacqueline, Joseph William, and Denise, and best friend, Robert Earley, III.

Friends and family may call on Tuesday, October 15 from 10-11 a.m., a Home Going service will follow at 11:00 a.m. at Paquelet Funeral Home, 1100 Wales Road N.E., Massillon.

Paquelet, (330)833-3222
Published in The Repository on Oct. 14, 2019
