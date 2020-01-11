Home

Dostal Bokas Funeral Services
6245 Columbia Road
North Olmsted, OH 44070
440-779-0450
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Dostal Bokas Funeral Services
6245 Columbia Road
North Olmsted, OH 44070
View Map
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Dostal Bokas Funeral Services
6245 Columbia Road
North Olmsted, OH 44070
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Ambrose Catholic Parish
929 Pearl Rd
Brunswick, OH
View Map
STEVEN W. POORMAN

STEVEN W. POORMAN Obituary
Steven W. Poorman

Age 69 of Brunswick, passed away January 7, 2020.

Beloved husband of Denise (nee Schramek); dear son of Donald (Brigitte) and the late Mary; loving father of Michael; brother of Roland, Donald (Catherine) Reed, Yvonne, and Denise. Steve was a carpenter for Cleveland Local 212 for over 30 years and then worked for Brunswick City Schools for 11 years. He enjoyed gardening and fishing.

VISITATION Sunday, January 12, 2020 from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m., in the Chapel at Sunset Memorial Park, 6245 Columbia Rd., North Olmsted. MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL Monday at 11 a.m. at St. Ambrose Catholic Parish, 929 Pearl Rd., Brunswick. Please meet at church. Interment to follow at Sunset Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations may be made to Mary Grace Foundation, P.O. Box 1822, Medina, OH 44258.

www.dostalbokas.com

Dostal Bokas Funeral Services, 440-779-0450
Published in The Repository on Jan. 11, 2020
