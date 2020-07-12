Stewart Dunlap "Stew"



age 84 passed away on Thursday, June 18, 2020.



He leaves behind his loving wife of 60 years, Sara Dunlap; his daughter, Sheryl Radford (Don); his son Scott Dunlap (Sherie); nine grandchildren: Colby Dunlap (Brittney), Katelyn Hohman (Thomas), Shea Black (Courtney), Austin Dunlap (Katie), Christopher Radford, Dillan Dunlap, Sarah Radford, Suzanne Radford, and Dustin Dunlap; and two great grandchildren: Jaiden and Emma.



Stewart was born on April 6, 1936 in Canton, Ohio to father Shelby Dunlap and mother Grace Dunlap, (both predeceased him). He was a graduate of Louisville High School and Kent State University. He then proudly served his country in the U.S. Army until his honorable discharge in 1965. He worked in business management most of his life. He is also preceded in death by: his daughter, Shelley Dunlap and his grandson (Shelley's son), Sean Hohman. Stew became a Christian in 1981 and loved to study the Bible; attend services; and sing (his voice was amazing!). We are all blessed and grateful God extended his life to the age of 84 – even after many close encounters (broken back and emergency heart surgery). "There is never a dull moment with Stew around", was a 1954 quote by his high school classmates. This was the most accurate description of Stew his whole life! He loved ALL sports and never missed a game - whether he was listening to it on the radio; watching TV; reading the newspaper; or attending a game. Words cannot fully describe how much we'll miss this one-in-million man who made all of us laugh (and laugh some more!). We're so forever thankful for our family 'King'.



His funeral was June 22, 2020 in Orlando, FL.



