Sue Ann Meister
age 79, passed peacefully at home early Wednesday morning November 18, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her father, Carroll Moegling; mother, Dolores Moegling Dick and her step-father, Paul Dick; great-uncle and aunt, Frank and Hildegard Brindlinger; and sister, Carroll J. Swope. She is survived by her husband, Thomas D. Meister; son, Frank Meister (Molly) and their two children, (Samuel and Caroline); two sisters, Esther Dick Aron (Jeffery), Collette Dick Burke (Michael), three brothers: Leo Dick (Deirdre), Paul Dick (Elizabeth), Lawrence Dick (Julia); and many nieces and nephews. Sue was born in Canton, Ohio, attended St. Peter's Grade School and was a graduate of Canton Central Catholic High School's class of 1959. She attended St. Mary-of-the-Woods College in Indiana, obtaining a Bachelor's of Arts in Education. Later, she attended Ashland University in Ohio and earned a Master's of School Administration. Sue lived a determined life. She was a middle school and resource teacher for Plain Local Schools, and later was the personal secretary for Diana Stadelman at Pembrook Enterprise. Sue was a dedicated volunteer for a variety of arts and education organizations including the Canton Woman's Club, Canton Symphony League (former President), League of Women Voters (former President), the National First Ladies' Library (docent as Mrs. Harrison), and the Canton Fine Arts Associates. Along with her husband, she was a member of Gyro International and St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Canton, Ohio. Sue loved traveling with her husband and family, both domestically and abroad. She was known for her insatiable appetite for books and media. Sue will be fondly remembered for her passion for education and enjoyment of vigorous discussion. She was a champion for excellence in everyone she knew and in all the organizations in which she participated. She will be profoundly missed.
Family and friends will meet for a Mass of Christian Burial on Monday at 10 a.m. at Saint Joseph Catholic Church with Msgr. Frank Carfagna as celebrant. Private entombment will be in the Calvary Cemetery Mausoleum. Friends may call Sunday from 1-3 p.m. at the Lamiell Funeral Home. Sue wished that charitable donations be made to the League of Women Voters of the Canton Area Education Fund. Checks may be written to the LWVCA Education Fund, and mailed to: Treasurer LWVCA, 2479 Carrington St. N.W., North Canton. OH 44720. Condolences may be made to: www.lamiell funeralhome.com
(Lamiell, 330-456-7375)