Sue Ann Meister
Family and friends will meet for a Mass of Christian Burial on Monday at 10 a.m. at Saint Joseph Catholic Church. Private entombment will be in the Calvary Cemetery Mausoleum.
Friends may call Sunday (TODAY) from 1-3 p.m. at the Lamiell Funeral Home.
Sue wished that charitable donations be made to the League of Women Voters of the Canton Area Education Fund. Checks may be written to the LWVCA Education Fund, and mailed to: Treasurer LWVCA, 2479 Carrington St. N.W., North Canton. OH 44720. Condolences may be made to:
www.lamiell funeralhome.com
(Lamiell, 330-456-7375)