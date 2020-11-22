1/
SUE ANN MEISTER
Sue Ann Meister

Family and friends will meet for a Mass of Christian Burial on Monday at 10 a.m. at Saint Joseph Catholic Church. Private entombment will be in the Calvary Cemetery Mausoleum.

Friends may call Sunday (TODAY) from 1-3 p.m. at the Lamiell Funeral Home.

Sue wished that charitable donations be made to the League of Women Voters of the Canton Area Education Fund. Checks may be written to the LWVCA Education Fund, and mailed to: Treasurer LWVCA, 2479 Carrington St. N.W., North Canton. OH 44720. Condolences may be made to:

www.lamiell funeralhome.com

(Lamiell, 330-456-7375)

Published in The Repository on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
22
Calling hours
01:00 - 03:00 PM
Lamiell Funeral Home
NOV
23
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
Saint Joseph Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Lamiell Funeral Home
1353 Cleveland Ave. NW
Canton, OH 44703
330-456-7375
Memories & Condolences
November 20, 2020
I remember Sue Ann as a friend at St. Peter's School and CCHS. Although we drifted far apart after school, she will always be a wonderful part of my memories. She is in my prayers.
Valerie Naegeli Klopcic
Classmate
November 20, 2020
November 20, 2020
Leo Dick
November 20, 2020
She was my 6th grade English teacher and a very entertaining teacher, she will be missed...Julian Gang
Julian Gang
Student
