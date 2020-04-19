Home

Heitger Funeral Services, Massillon Chapel
639 First Street Northeast
Massillon, OH 44646
(330) 833-3248
Sue Ellen Spangler


1937 - 2020
Sue Ellen Spangler Obituary
Sue Ellen Spangler

age 83 of Massillon went home to be with the Lord on April 17, 2020. She was surrounded by her family. She was born on Feb. 18, 1937 to the late Earl and Elsie (Barnes) Thomas at Shawnee, Ohio. Sue Ellen worked as a laundress for Sanitary Laundry. She was a charter member of Anchor Baptist Church where she belonged to the Victory Prayer Chain and Sunshine Group. She taught Sunday School for 40 years.

Sue Ellen is survived by son and daughter-in-law, Mark and Diane Thomas; grandchildren, Sheri, Stephanie, Joshua and Nichole, and nine great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 42 years, James D. Spangler.

Because of social distancing, services will be private at this time. Burial will take place in the Massillon Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the Anchor Baptist Church 2700 Richville Drive S.E., Massillon, Ohio, 44646 . Online condolences can be given at www.heitger.com.

Heitger Funeral Home - Massillon Chapel 330-833-3248
Published in The Repository on Apr. 19, 2020
