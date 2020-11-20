Sue V. Waikem



age 87, returned home to the Lord on Monday November 9, 2020. She passed in her home surrounded by family. She was born on February 15, 1933 in Canton, Ohio to Willie Mae and Alexander Greet. She was a 1951 graduate of Washington High School in Massillon, Ohio and attended Miami University of Ohio. Sue married her high school sweetheart, Fred, and they entered into the Military and traveled the world. Fred and Sue were married for 65 wonderful years and raised four children. Sue loved her family immensely and was a devoted wife and mother. She was strong in her faith, giving of her time through volunteering, and always welcomed people with open arms. She enjoyed spending time with friends and good music from the likes of Tony Bennet. Sue loved flamingos and people that knew her will have fond memories upon seeing a flamingo. Her infectious smile and loving spirit will be greatly missed.



Sue is survived by her husband Fred, four children Timothy, Gregory, Cynthia, and Patrick, six grandchildren, and three great grandchildren.



