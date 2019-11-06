Home

Services
Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
705 Raff Rd SW
Canton, OH 44710
(330) 477-6721
Calling hours
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
705 Raff Rd SW
Canton, OH 44710
Memorial service
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
7:00 PM
Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
705 Raff Rd SW
Canton, OH 44710
Sue Williams Obituary
Sue Williams

62, of Canton passed away on Monday, November 4, 2019.

She is preceded in death by her father, Richard and brother, Gregory Armstrong. Sue is survived by her daughters, Ashley and Amber (Mark) Mellion; grandchildren, Stephanie and Matthew; sibling, Tim (Marla) Armstrong, Tami (Travis) Maggard and Dale (Anna) Armstrong; mother, Nancy (William) Rose and loved by many family and friends.

Calling hours will be held on Friday, November 8, 2019 at Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel, 705 Raff Rd. SW Canton, Ohio 44710 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. with a memorial service to follow at 7 p.m. Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to sign the online guestbook.

Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel

330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Nov. 6, 2019
