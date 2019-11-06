|
|
Sue Williams
62, of Canton passed away on Monday, November 4, 2019.
She is preceded in death by her father, Richard and brother, Gregory Armstrong. Sue is survived by her daughters, Ashley and Amber (Mark) Mellion; grandchildren, Stephanie and Matthew; sibling, Tim (Marla) Armstrong, Tami (Travis) Maggard and Dale (Anna) Armstrong; mother, Nancy (William) Rose and loved by many family and friends.
Calling hours will be held on Friday, November 8, 2019 at Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel, 705 Raff Rd. SW Canton, Ohio 44710 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. with a memorial service to follow at 7 p.m. Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to sign the online guestbook.
Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Nov. 6, 2019