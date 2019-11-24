|
|
Sumner W. Day
Age 94 of North Canton, died Tuesday, November 19 at the House of Loreto following a brief illness. Born in Tiffin Ohio to Sumner and Beulah Day, he lived in the Canton/North Canton area most of his life. He was a 1943 graduate of Lehman High School, and a WW II veteran serving in the U.S. Navy and retired from Eppy's Chevrolet after 49 years of service. He was a member of the Stark County Power Squadron and volunteered as an assistant Boy Scout Master for North Canton St. Paul Catholic Church.
He is survived by his wife, Elizabeth (Hagarman) Day; sons, Daniel Day of Crestwell, Ore. and David (Marcella) Day of Gahanna, Ohio; daughters, Paula (John) Estill of Drain, Ore. and Christine (John) Caporlett of Akron, Ohio; granddaughters, Sarah (Joe) Burtch and Rachel Day.
A private funeral service for the family will be held in the Wackerly Funeral Home with Rev. Gary A. Smith officiating. Entombment will follow at Sunset Hills Memory Gardens. Personal condolences are invited on line at:
www.wackerlyfuneralhome.com
(Wackerly 330 455-5235)
Published in The Repository on Nov. 24, 2019