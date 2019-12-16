Home

GOTSCHALL HUTCHISON FUNERAL HOME, INC. - MINERVA
206 East Lincoln Way
Minerva, OH 44657
(330) 868-4900
SUSA SHIRLEY
SUSA SHIRLEY
Calling hours
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
GOTSCHALL HUTCHISON FUNERAL HOME, INC. - MINERVA
206 East Lincoln Way
Minerva, OH 44657
Funeral service
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
3:00 PM
GOTSCHALL HUTCHISON FUNERAL HOME, INC. - MINERVA
206 East Lincoln Way
Minerva, OH 44657
SUSA J. SHIRLEY


1952 - 2019
SUSA J. SHIRLEY Obituary
Susan J. Shirley

Age 67, of Robertsville, died Friday, Dec. 13, 2019 in Green Meadows in Louisville. She was born Jan. 2, 1952 in Canton to Boyd and Evelyn (Burwell) Clapper. She was a shipping supervisor for DLH Industries for over 25 years. She is a member of the Robertsville Christ Memorial Church and a former member of the Robertsville Fire Department Aux.

She is survived by her husband, James Shirley whom she married June 22, 1973, daughter, Stacy (Steve) Nelson of Alliance, stepson, Chad Shirley of Carrollton, grandson, Landon Nelson, sister, Karen (Norm) Wise of Mapleton, 2 brothers, Ed (Jackie) Clapper of Canton South, Dale (Sandy) Clapper of East Sparta and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be Thursday at 3:00 pm in the Gotschall-Hutchison Funeral Home in Minerva with Chaplain Charles Cooper officiating. Burial will be in Robertsville Cemetery. Calling hours will be two hours prior to services from 1-3 pm at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to the . Those wishing to send condolences may sign the online register at:

www.gotschallfuneralhome.com

Gotschall-Hutchison Funeral Home, 330-868-4900
Published in The Repository on Dec. 16, 2019
