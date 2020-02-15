The Repository Obituaries
Paquelet Funeral Homes
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH 44646
(330) 833-3222
Memorial Gathering
Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Paquelet Funeral Homes
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH 44646
View Map
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020
1:00 PM
Paquelet Funeral Homes
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH 44646
View Map
Susan A. Hindley


1942 - 2020
Susan A. Hindley Obituary
Susan A. Hindley

77, passed away on Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, following an extended illness. She was born in Massillon on Aug. 23, 1942 to Henry "Heine" and Mary "Helen" (Rosche) Krier. Susan worked for The Independent and MK Morris retiring in 2008. She loved camping, cards, baking and spending time with her grandchildren. She was dedicated to her family.

She is survived by her husband and love of her life, Thomas Hindley, whom she married on Oct. 9, 1962, their children, Ann Simon and Allan (Shelley) Hindley; grandchildren, Thomas, Megan, Austin and Mary Kate; brother, Tim Krier; and a sister, Sally Grant.

Friends may gather at the Paquelet Funeral Home on Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020 from 11 a.m.- 1 p.m. with a Celebration of Susan's Life to be held at 1 p.m., Kevin O'Brien, officiating. Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.paquelet.com. Memorial contributions may be made to Cross Roads Hospice.

Paquelet Funeral Home & Crematory

330-833-3222
Published in The Repository on Feb. 15, 2020
