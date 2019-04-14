Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lamiell Funeral Home
1353 Cleveland Ave. NW
Canton, OH 44703
330-456-7375
Calling hours
Wednesday, Apr. 17, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Lamiell Funeral Home
1353 Cleveland Ave. NW
Canton, OH 44703
View Map
Calling hours
Thursday, Apr. 18, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Saint Stephen Martyr Lutheran Church
Service
Thursday, Apr. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Saint Stephen Martyr Lutheran Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Susan Piero
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Susan Bernadetta (Sanford) Piero


1936 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Susan Bernadetta (Sanford) Piero Obituary
Susan Bernadetta Piero (Sanford)

joined her husband Richard in Heaven on April 11, 2019 in Louisville, Ohio at the age of 82. Susan is survived by her children, Jeffrey, Todd; daughter-in-laws, Dawn and Wendy; grandchildren, Geoffrey, Viktor, Claudia, Conrad, and Constance, and sister, Judy Mossides. Susan was born on Aug. 23, 1936 in Canton, Ohio to Charles "Chuck" and Thelma Sanford. She graduated from Lincoln High School in 1954. She married Richard Earl, a corporal in the "Big Red One" in 1957. Susan began working for the Timken Company as a secretary and data input tech over a three year period the couple welcomed two children into their home and Susan set about teaching them to care and clean after themselves. Her children remember her as a driven mother who encouraged and drove them to pursue, succeed, and master their goals.

Susan was an accomplished seamstress and often made clothes for the children and reupholstered the homes furniture. She was a generous and dedicated individual who loved her church and who was passionate about helping others. She was an active and dedicated member of the Red Hat Society and often volunteered at Saint Stephen's Lutheran Church where she was a founding member. The family would like to thank caregivers and staff at the Alsatian and St. Joseph's Care Center for their efforts, care, and dedication.

Friends may call Wednesday from 6-8 p.m. at the Lamiell Funeral Home and Thursday from 10-11 a.m. at Saint Stephen Martyr Lutheran Church followed by a service at 11 a.m. with Rev. Dr. Bruce Roth officiating. Burial will be in Sunset Hills Memory Gardens. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Saint Stephen Martyr Lutheran Church, 4600 Fulton Drive NW, Canton, OH 44718.

Condolences may be made to: www.lamiellfuneralhome.com

(Lamiell 330-456-7375)
Published in The Repository on Apr. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now