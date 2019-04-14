|
Susan Bernadetta Piero (Sanford)
joined her husband Richard in Heaven on April 11, 2019 in Louisville, Ohio at the age of 82. Susan is survived by her children, Jeffrey, Todd; daughter-in-laws, Dawn and Wendy; grandchildren, Geoffrey, Viktor, Claudia, Conrad, and Constance, and sister, Judy Mossides. Susan was born on Aug. 23, 1936 in Canton, Ohio to Charles "Chuck" and Thelma Sanford. She graduated from Lincoln High School in 1954. She married Richard Earl, a corporal in the "Big Red One" in 1957. Susan began working for the Timken Company as a secretary and data input tech over a three year period the couple welcomed two children into their home and Susan set about teaching them to care and clean after themselves. Her children remember her as a driven mother who encouraged and drove them to pursue, succeed, and master their goals.
Susan was an accomplished seamstress and often made clothes for the children and reupholstered the homes furniture. She was a generous and dedicated individual who loved her church and who was passionate about helping others. She was an active and dedicated member of the Red Hat Society and often volunteered at Saint Stephen's Lutheran Church where she was a founding member. The family would like to thank caregivers and staff at the Alsatian and St. Joseph's Care Center for their efforts, care, and dedication.
Friends may call Wednesday from 6-8 p.m. at the Lamiell Funeral Home and Thursday from 10-11 a.m. at Saint Stephen Martyr Lutheran Church followed by a service at 11 a.m. with Rev. Dr. Bruce Roth officiating. Burial will be in Sunset Hills Memory Gardens. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Saint Stephen Martyr Lutheran Church, 4600 Fulton Drive NW, Canton, OH 44718.
