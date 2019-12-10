|
Susan "Sue" Castellucci
55, of Canton, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, December 5, 2019. She was born on May 16, 1964 to George and Marianne (Doll) Castellucci and lived in the Stark County area all of her life. A 1982 graduate of Marlington High School, she earned her B.A. from Mount Union College in 2002. Susie was an animal lover. She volunteered and donated to the Stark County Humane Society and was a devoted rescuer of dogs and cats. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends. Aunt Susie had a special fondness for her nieces and nephews.
Survivors include her mother, Marianne Castellucci; sisters, Georgeanne (Bill) Hoover, Peggy (Lee) Laughlin, Connie (Jim) Hanes, Theresa (Howard) Booher, Joanie (Ron) Allen and Angie (Shawn) Richards; brothers, John Castellucci, Paul (Eunice) Castellucci, Mike (Tracy) Castellucci and Jim (Jean) Castellucci; and many nieces and
nephews. Preceding her in death was her father, George Castellucci.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, December 12, from 6 - 8 p.m. at SharerStirling-Skivolocke Funeral Home. Her Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, December 13, at 10 am at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Alliance, with Very Rev. Canon Matthew J. Mankowski, as celebrant. Burial will immediately follow at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions are suggested to Stark County Humane Society, www.starkhumane.org, 5100 Peach St. NE, Louisville, OH 44641. You are invited to view Susan's tribute wall, offer condolences and share memories at www.sharerfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are by the Sharer-Stirling-Skivolocke
Funeral Home.
