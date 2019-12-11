Home

Sharer-Stirling-Skivolocke Funeral Home
1000 S. Union Ave
Alliance, OH 44601
330-823-2159
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
Alliance, OH
Burial
Following Services
St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery
Susan "Sue" Castellucci


1964 - 2019
Susan "Sue" Castellucci Obituary
Susan "Sue"

Castellucci

The family will receive friends on Thursday, December 12, from 6 - 8 p.m. at SharerStirling-Skivolocke Funeral Home. Her Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, December 13, at 10 am at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Alliance, with Very Rev. Canon Matthew J. Mankowski, as celebrant. Burial will immediately follow at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions are suggested to Stark County Humane Society, www.starkhumane.org, 5100 Peach St. NE, Louisville, OH 44641. You are invited to view Susan's tribute wall, offer condolences and share memories at www.sharerfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are by the Sharer-Stirling-Skivolocke

Funeral Home.

Sharer-Stirling-Skivolocke, (330)823-2159
Published in The Repository on Dec. 11, 2019
