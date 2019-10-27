Home

POWERED BY

Services
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Canton Baptist Temple
Service
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Canton Baptist Temple
Resources
More Obituaries for SUSAN RODGERS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

SUSAN DENISE MERRITT RODGERS


1955 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
SUSAN DENISE MERRITT RODGERS Obituary
Susan Denise Merritt Rodgers

64, of Salisbury, NC, went home to meet her Lord on Wednesday, October 23, 2019. Susan was born on September 26, 1955, the daughter of her loving parents whom she will leave behind; Charles (Ed) and Gladie Merritt of Canton, OH, the two people she wanted to take care of the most as they aged. She is predeceased by her brother-in-law, Tom Milbourne and nephew, Brent Milbourne.

She leaves behind her husband, Steve Rodgers, of Salisbury, NC. Susan was the oldest of five children and she loved her brothers and sister fiercely. She leaves behind brothers, Mark (Margaret) Merritt of Malvern, OH; J. Scott Merritt of Canton, OH; Chris (Sue) Merritt of Shelby, NC, and sister Deborah R. Milbourne, of Canton, OH. Susan considered herself so blessed to be a mother, grandmother and aunt. She leaves behind her sons; Robert Matthew Smith of McAdenville, SC, Marc Smith of Salisbury, NC, Doug Rodgers of Salisbury, NC, Daniel Rodgers of Greenville, SC; daughters, Michelle Foil of Salisbury, NC, Elizabeth McCollum of Yarmouth, Maine, Kerry Reuland of Rock Hill, SC, Aimee Nava of Duncan, SC; 17 grandchildren, one great grandchild and 12 nieces and nephews. Susan adored her grandchildren as well as her nieces and nephews. In turn, they dearly loved and cherished their Grandma and Aunt Susan. She had a special bond with her cousin, Janet Kevan and friend Alice Crum. Susan graduated in 1974 from Canton South High School. She was a true Buckeye. Sue loved the Lord Jesus and her spiritual gifts were that of a servant, giver, and the ability to show compassion and love to all. She served as a youth leader at Community Baptist Church in Salisbury, NC. Susan was a Caregiver and worked for Hospice as well as being a volunteer for the Red Cross. Susan loved to garden, travel, shop for bargains, and her ideal place was the beach. Her sense of humor was contagious.

A celebration of Susan's life will be held at Canton Baptist Temple on Saturday, November 2, 2019, with calling hours from 10:00 until 11:00 a.m., and the service beginning at 11:00 a.m. with Pastors Jake Tovissi and Delaney Young officiating.
Published in The Repository on Oct. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of SUSAN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.