Susan Denise Merritt Rodgers
64, of Salisbury, NC, went home to meet her Lord on Wednesday, October 23, 2019. Susan was born on September 26, 1955, the daughter of her loving parents whom she will leave behind; Charles (Ed) and Gladie Merritt of Canton, OH, the two people she wanted to take care of the most as they aged. She is predeceased by her brother-in-law, Tom Milbourne and nephew, Brent Milbourne.
She leaves behind her husband, Steve Rodgers, of Salisbury, NC. Susan was the oldest of five children and she loved her brothers and sister fiercely. She leaves behind brothers, Mark (Margaret) Merritt of Malvern, OH; J. Scott Merritt of Canton, OH; Chris (Sue) Merritt of Shelby, NC, and sister Deborah R. Milbourne, of Canton, OH. Susan considered herself so blessed to be a mother, grandmother and aunt. She leaves behind her sons; Robert Matthew Smith of McAdenville, SC, Marc Smith of Salisbury, NC, Doug Rodgers of Salisbury, NC, Daniel Rodgers of Greenville, SC; daughters, Michelle Foil of Salisbury, NC, Elizabeth McCollum of Yarmouth, Maine, Kerry Reuland of Rock Hill, SC, Aimee Nava of Duncan, SC; 17 grandchildren, one great grandchild and 12 nieces and nephews. Susan adored her grandchildren as well as her nieces and nephews. In turn, they dearly loved and cherished their Grandma and Aunt Susan. She had a special bond with her cousin, Janet Kevan and friend Alice Crum. Susan graduated in 1974 from Canton South High School. She was a true Buckeye. Sue loved the Lord Jesus and her spiritual gifts were that of a servant, giver, and the ability to show compassion and love to all. She served as a youth leader at Community Baptist Church in Salisbury, NC. Susan was a Caregiver and worked for Hospice as well as being a volunteer for the Red Cross. Susan loved to garden, travel, shop for bargains, and her ideal place was the beach. Her sense of humor was contagious.
A celebration of Susan's life will be held at Canton Baptist Temple on Saturday, November 2, 2019, with calling hours from 10:00 until 11:00 a.m., and the service beginning at 11:00 a.m. with Pastors Jake Tovissi and Delaney Young officiating.
Published in The Repository on Oct. 27, 2019