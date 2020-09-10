1/1
Susan Dianne "Susy" Bailey
1949 - 2020
Susan "Susy" Dianne Bailey

On Tuesday, September 8, 2020, Susan "Susy" Dianne Bailey, age 71, passed away from this life into the loving arms of our Lord Jesus, in her home surrounded by her loving family. Susy was born July 13, 1949 in Canton, OH. She spent her life as a Wife, Mother, Grandmother, Sister and Friend to many. To know Susy was to love her. She had a giving heart, amazing sense of humor and zest for life will never be duplicated or forgotten.

Susy is preceded in death by her father, Paul Formet; mother, Nellie Formet and brother, Ted Formet. Susy is survived by her Love, Partner and Best friend, Gary Bailey. Gary and Susy enjoyed 49 years of wedded bliss; sister, Carol (John) Schiavone: sister-in-law Carol Maxwell; sons, Scott Bailey and Chad (Stephanie) Bailey; grandchildren, Gavin Bailey and Lilly Bailey. As well as many wonderful nephews and nieces.

While Susy will be sorely missed, she has created so many special and heart-warming memories that will forever live in our hearts.

"Don't cry because it's over, smile because it happened" - Dr. Seuss

A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, September 12th at 3 p.m. at the Campfield-Hickman-Collier Funeral Home, 566 W. Park Ave., Barberton 44203. Susy's family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until time of service. Private Burial will take place at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the charity of your choice.

Published in The Repository on Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
12
Visitation
01:00 - 03:00 PM
Campfield-Hickman-Collier Funeral Home Inc
SEP
12
Celebration of Life
03:00 PM
Campfield-Hickman-Collier Funeral Home Inc
Funeral services provided by
Campfield-Hickman-Collier Funeral Home Inc
566 W Park Ave
Barberton, OH 44203
(330) 745-3161
