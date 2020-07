Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Susan's life story with friends and family

Share Susan's life story with friends and family





A Memorial Service will be held at Noon on Friday July 24th at Trinity Gospel Temple 1612 West Tuscarawas St. Canton, Ohio 44708. To view the full obituary please visit



Reed, 330-477-6721

Susan Dianne SmithA Memorial Service will be held at Noon on Friday July 24th at Trinity Gospel Temple 1612 West Tuscarawas St. Canton, Ohio 44708. To view the full obituary please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com Reed, 330-477-6721

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store