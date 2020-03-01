|
Rev. Susan E. Brown
Romans 10:15, "How beautiful are the feet of those who bring good news," describes the life of Rev. Susan E. Brown (age 52) - a scholar, leader, encourager, and willing servant who passed away on Feb. 21, 2020 in Columbus, Ohio. She made her debut in Canton, Ohio on Oct. 24, 1967 to proud parents Kenneth D. and Doris F. (Cochran) Brown. Her feet began dancing at three years old, and she danced throughout her life becoming a majorette, doing choreography, theater, and aerobics. The high school years also included Speech and Debate, select choir, and National Honors Society before she graduated from Perry High School in 1986. Susan continued to spread the Good News of Jesus Christ at Otterbein University in 1990, American University in 1992, Methodist Theological School in Ohio in 2006, and doctoral study work at Duke University School of Theology.
As a young leader in the United Methodist Church, Susan traveled to the World Methodist Conference in Africa and Singapore. Before ministry, she interned at the Pentagon in Washington D.C., later working with the USO where she traveled to South Korea and Germany. In the public relations field, Susan served the Buffalo Philharmonic, Mackinac City Theater, and was Director of a performing arts school in Bellevue, Washington. Spreading the Good News became her calling, and Susan was ordained an elder in the United Methodist Church in 2009, being appointed to McZena Hope UMC, Wooster UMC, Randolph UMC, Canfield UMC, and New Philadelphia First UMC. She also served in United Methodist conference staff positions in the East Ohio and Northwest Texas Conferences.
Susan loved many and was loved by many, but her family was most important.
She was able to share the Good News because the Good News was first shared with her by grandparents Robert and Jane Cochran, Clayton Brown, Paul and Gail Shibler, and mother-in-law, Patricia Ann Krueger, who preceded her in death. Her dance of good news is continued by those who survive her, including her husband of ten years Rev. Jerry W. Krueger; her parents; siblings, Kenny Brown, Pastor Keith (Jennifer) Brown, Rev. Kelly (Amy) Brown; father-in-law, Glen J. Krueger; step children, Will (Heidi) Krueger, Michael (Dr. Anita) Krueger, John Krueger; sisters-and brothers in-law, Janet and John Krueger-Barr, and Jean and William Quinn; nieces and nephews; five step grandchildren; and her much loved four-legged canine companions, Dori and Bexar. Susan was diagnosed with cancer three years ago, but never stopped living out Romans 10:15 every day. Her memory and faithful witness challenges each of us to live lives of purpose that "bring the good news."
The family has scheduled a visitation time on Thursday, March 12th from 5-7 p.m. at Otterbein United Methodist Church- 6025 Shepler Church Ave. SW, Navarre. A Celebration of Life is planned for Saturday noon, March 14 at Boardman United Methodist Church- 6809 Market St, Youngstown, OH 44512, led by Rev. Jerry Krueger. Friends may call at the church from 10:30am-12:00 noon. Memorial contributions may be made to the Methodist Theological School in Ohio Student Scholarship Fund at Advancement Office MTSO, 3081 Columbus Pike, Delaware, OH 4301 in memory of Rev. Susan E. Brown.
Published in The Repository on Mar. 1, 2020