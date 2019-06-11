|
Susan E. (Tillitski) Krantz
Age 72, died Saturday after a brief illness. She had lived in Canton most of her life, was a 1965 graduate of Hoover High School, graduate of University of Steubenville and worked as a sales and marketing specialist for numerous local companies before finishing her career working in circulation at the North Canton Public Library. Susan was a member of Christ the Servant Parish and grew up a member of St. Paul's in N. Canton.
Survived by her daughter, Diane (Charles) Stephens of Tupelo, Miss. and their children Zachary Helfer, Madalyn Stephens Nix, Allen Stephens, and David Paloney; son, David (Jennifer) Krantz of Clarksville, Tenn., and their children Jacqueline Krantz, Julia Krantz, Rachel Krantz, and Anthony "A.J." Krantz; and sisters, Ann (James) Jennings, Janet (Thomas Jr.) Clark and Nancy (Todd) Michel all of North Canton. Preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Ruth (Straits) Tillitski.
Friends may call Friday from 10-11 a.m. at Christ the Servant Parish with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. with Monsignor Lewis Gaetano as celebrant. Burial in Saint Peter Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Catholic Charities of Stark County or . Condolences may be made to:
www.lamiellfuneralhome.com
(Lamiell 330-456-7375)
Published in The Repository on June 11, 2019