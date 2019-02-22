|
Susan E. Nyland
age 71, of Louisville, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2019 surrounded by her family following a brief illness. She was born in Canton, Ohio on Jan. 15, 1948 to the late Robert and Millicent (Shugar) McCartney. Her greatest joy in life was taking care of and spending time with her family. Sue was an amazing cook and loved to sew. She was an employee of Kovatch Castings and worked until the very end because she enjoyed her work and loved her friends.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by seven brothers and one sister. Sue is survived by her husband of 53 years, Charles "Bud" Nyland; sons, Ed (Angela) Nyland and Eric (Megan) Nyland; granddaughters, Marsha (Ronnie Clapper) Nyland, Jessica, Julia, Savannah and Brianna Nyland; great grandson, Ryan Clapper; her sister, Trudy (John) Lucas; many nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Burial will be in Union Cemetery, Louisville. On line condolences may be left at www.stierisraelfuneralhome.com
Published in The Repository on Feb. 22, 2019