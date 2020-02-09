Home

Kreighbaum-Sanders Funeral Home
4041 Cleveland Ave SW
Canton, OH 44707
330-484-2525
Susan E. Rodgers


1944 - 2020
Susan E. Rodgers Obituary
Susan E. Rodgers

Age 75, of Canton died Wednesday, February 5, 2020 in Aultman Hospital following an extended illness. Born December 2, 1944 in Canton, Ohio to the late Glen and Ada (Smith) May. She was a life resident of Canton. Susan formerly was employed by Doctor's Hospital, Park Hotel and Manor Care Nursing Home.

Preceded in death by one brother, Jim May. She is survived by two daughters and sons-in-law, Pam and Michael Lutz, Tammy Sanderson and Domenick Donato; one son, Bobby Rodgers; six grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren; two brothers, John and Sam May; several nieces and nephews.

Following Susan's wishes, cremation will take place there will be no public services.

Kreighbaum-Sanders

330-484-2525

www.sandersfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Repository on Feb. 9, 2020
