|
|
Susan E. Shockling
of Louisville, Ohio loving wife, mother, grandmother and sister passed away Sept. 26th, 2019 at Altercare of Alliance at the age of 65. She was born Feb. 5, 1954 in Canton to the late Eugene and Mary Sue (Williams) Rohrer. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and reading her bible.
She is survived by her husband, Phillip Shockling; son, Scott Shockling; daughters, Vicki (Nolan) Varner and Brenda (Patrick) Bush; grandchildren, Nolan, Blake, Hank, Owen and Austin; brothers, David (Rachel) Rohrer, Michael (Darlene) Rohrer and Paul (Kathy) Rohrer; sisters, Beth Rohrer and Ruth (Dale) Metzger and numerous nieces, nephews and friends. In addition to her parents, Susan is preceded in death by her sister, Barbara Ann Rohrer and best friend, Rose Armstrong.
Susan's family will receive friends Monday evening from 6-8 p.m. at the Paquelet-Falk Funeral Home in Louisville. Services will be held Tuesday at 10 a.m. at The Sanctuary Church of God in East Canton with Pastor Steve Stewart officiating. She will be laid to rest in Union Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her memory to The Sanctuary Church of God. Condolences can be shared with the family online at www.paqueletfalk.com.
Paquelet-Falk Funeral Home & Crematory
330-875-2811
Serving Ohio Families Since 1867
Published in The Repository on Sept. 29, 2019