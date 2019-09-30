Home

POWERED BY

Services
Paquelet-Falk Funeral Home
303 S Chapel St
Louisville, OH 44641
(330) 875-2811
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Paquelet-Falk Funeral Home
303 S Chapel St
Louisville, OH 44641
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
10:00 AM
The Sanctuary Church of God
East Canton, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Susan Shockling
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Susan E. Shockling


1954 - 2019
Send Flowers
Susan E. Shockling Obituary
Susan E.

Shockling

Susan's family will receive friends Monday evening from 6-8 p.m. at the Paquelet-Falk Funeral Home in Louisville. Services will be held Tuesday at 10 a.m. at The Sanctuary Church of God in East Canton with Pastor Steve Stewart officiating. She will be laid to rest in Union Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her memory to The Sanctuary Church of God. Condolences can be shared with the family online at www.paqueletfalk. com.

Paquelet-Falk Funeral Home & Crematory

330-875-2811

Serving Ohio Families

Since 1867
Published in The Repository on Sept. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Susan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.