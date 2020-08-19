Susan Elaine Rohr



age 72 of Canton, OH, sister, friend, teacher, and counselor passed away due to surgical complications on Monday, August 17, 2020.



She was born in Massillon on November 3, 1947 to the late Harold and Sarah (Armstrong) Rohr of Jackson Township. Susan was the sister to Mary Hill of East Sparta, Philip (Cathy) Rohr of Massillon, Nanette Pool (Mike Sibila) of North Canton, and Curt (Dawn) Rohr. She is also survived by four nephews: Robert Hill, Brenton Rohr, Christopher Rohr, and Nicolas Rohr. Other survivors include Linda and Ali Ghonim of the home. Special adopted granddaughters include Juanita Thompson and Ayla Thompson. Susan loved being an educator. After graduation in 1965 from Jackson High School, she attended Malone University. Her first job in education was as a teacher at Lorin Andrews Junior High in Massillon. She continued in Massillon for the next 36 years as a teacher and guidance counselor. Susan was always a champion for the difficult child. She had a gift for understanding and encouraging those in emotional need. Upon retirement from the Massillon School System, she immediately accepted a position with the Canton City Schools Adult Education program where she worked with adults to improve their reading and writing skills on their way to obtaining a GED. Throughout her life, Susan loved to go to auctions, garage sales, and flea markets. She loved finding treasures for her dream antique shop she would have when she retired. That dream became reality in 2019 when she opened Hummingbird Haven and filled it with over 500 items. She immersed herself in finding new homes for her treasures. It was the happiest year of her life. Susan served on the Board of Trustees for the Massillon Educational Loan Foundation for 35 years. Her generosity to others was demonstrated by the many acts of kindness she did for others without any expectation of recognition. She would want us to honor her memory by being the wind beneath someone's wings.



Per Susan's wishes there will be no calling hours or services. Arrangements entrusted to the Mark R. Vrabel Funeral Home North Canton 330-452-4041.



