Service
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Barbara Catholic Church
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Barbara Catholic Church
Massillon, OH
SUSAN "SUSIE" (CLASPER) GIBBONS


1947 - 2019
SUSAN "SUSIE" (CLASPER) GIBBONS
Susan "Susie" (Clasper) Gibbons

died on September 3, 2019, after a six month battle with

cancer. Born in Canton, OH,

to John and Gertrude Clasper,

she lived most of her life in

Massillon. Susie worked for Ohio Power/AEP over 35 years. She was a member of St. Barbara Catholic Church.

Susie is survived by nieces: Kim Mitchell, Stacie (John) Brenner and Mackenzie Brenner; nephew, Camden Brenner; and brother-in-law, Pete Heimann. Susie was married to Jim Gibbons for 37 years, and he precedes her in death. Also preceding her in death are her parents, and her only sister, Carol Clasper Heimann. The family thanks her many doctors and nurses for their care and support.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday,

September 7, 2019 at 11 a.m. at St. Barbara Catholic Church

in Massillon. The family will receive friends from 9:30 a.m.

until the time of the service. In lieu of flowers Susie requested memorials be made to Mercy Hospice or the Boys and Girls Club of Massillon. For full obit go to: www.paquelet.com

Paquelet Funeral Home & Crematory – 330-833-3222
Published in The Repository on Sept. 5, 2019
