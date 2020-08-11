1/1
Susan I. Pallottini
Susan I. Pallottini

Age 72, of Canton died Saturday in her home following an extended illness. A life resident of Canton she was the daughter of the late Raymond & Margaret (Camp) Swihart. She was a 1966 graduate of Lehman High School, retired from Diebold after 40 years of service and was a member of the Basilica of St. John the Baptist. She was an overly devoted mother, wife, sibling, aunt, grandmother and friend.

Suzy is survived by her sons, Charles Pallottini, Dominic Pallottini; daughters, Annie (Greg) Carr, Jessica (Joseph) Fitzgerald; brothers, Patrick Swihart, Timothy (Patty) Swihart; sisters, Kathleen Dunbar, Laura (David) Blecker; grandchildren, Julianna, Ceyarah, Joseph, Vincent, Raymond, Jace and Tyler. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Samuel Pallottini Jr.; brothers, Michael Swihart and Bryan Swihart.

Mass of Christian burial will be Friday at 10:00 a.m. in the Basilica of St. John the Baptist with the Very Reverend John E. Sheridan STL, Rector. Burial will be in St. John's Cemetery. Friends may call Thursday evening from 5 to 7 p.m. in the Wackerly Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Suzy Pallottini Memorial Fund located at Diebold Federal Credit Union. For those unable to attend services you may register on line at our: "On Line Registry Page" at www.wackerlyfuneralhome.com

(Wackerly 330 455-5235)

Published in The Repository on Aug. 11, 2020.
August 10, 2020
My condolences to the family. Sue was a wonderful person, always friendly. She will be missed.
Kelly Schankweiler
